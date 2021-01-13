TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 983460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.91.

RNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.03.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. Analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

