Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 242284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

