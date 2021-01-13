Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,488 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,292,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Transocean worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,036 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 306.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 877,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 74.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 96,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 99.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,287 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.44. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

