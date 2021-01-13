Travala.com (AVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.39 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $41.39 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,286,597 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.