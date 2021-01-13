TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to “Outperformer” at CIBC

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 58.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

TA stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

