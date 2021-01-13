Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF (BATS:TAEQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF (BATS:TAEQ)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. 9,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.