Tricida Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,002% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.
In other news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TCDA stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $384.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
