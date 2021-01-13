Tricida Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,002% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Tricida alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TCDA stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $384.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.