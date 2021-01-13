Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.71

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.59. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 399,267 shares trading hands.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

