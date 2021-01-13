Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 261636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.96.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 22.44 and a quick ratio of 22.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.15.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

