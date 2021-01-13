TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $160.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

