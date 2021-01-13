TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $315.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.27. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.