TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.34.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

