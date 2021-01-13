TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $266.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.