Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

