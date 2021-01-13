Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market cap of C$897.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

