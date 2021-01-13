TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Volume Tops $492,728.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $492,728.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.