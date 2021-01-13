TrueFlip 1-Day Volume Tops $1,462.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $958,239.68 and $1,462.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00382330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.41 or 0.04050094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

