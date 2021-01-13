TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $864.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00409828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.14 or 0.04253327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

