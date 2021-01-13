TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $275.24 million and approximately $117.84 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

