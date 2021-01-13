Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.52 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

