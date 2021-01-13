Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCNNF shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

