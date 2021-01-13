Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $75.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 437,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $42.70.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.