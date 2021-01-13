Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $398,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $378,560.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $291,920.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $369,960.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,250.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

