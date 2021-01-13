Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 38,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 32,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a market cap of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Trutankless alerts:

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.