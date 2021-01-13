Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.20

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.20 and traded as high as $72.43. Tucows shares last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 31,480 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $765.22 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

