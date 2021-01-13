Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Up 5.7%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. 412,687 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 385,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

