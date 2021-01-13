Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 238099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$352.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

