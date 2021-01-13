TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $142,005.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 865.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,933,732,543 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.