TurtleNetwork Market Cap Reaches $511,123.25 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $511,123.25 and $292.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

