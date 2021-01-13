Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $2.04. 3,677,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,967,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Specifically, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $26,309.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares in the company, valued at $23,035,732.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,432,844.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,001 shares of company stock worth $619,982 over the last ninety days. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

