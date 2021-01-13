Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

