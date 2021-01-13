U Network (UUU) Tops One Day Volume of $319,214.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, U Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $319,214.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

