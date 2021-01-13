U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

