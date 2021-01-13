U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 168,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

