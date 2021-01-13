Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.69

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 915111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,620,000 after buying an additional 5,369,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,642,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.