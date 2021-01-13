UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.25 ($54.41).

FRA:DPW opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.39. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

