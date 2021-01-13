UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €55.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.11 ($60.13).

DLG stock opened at €46.91 ($55.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €48.33 ($56.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is €43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.43.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

