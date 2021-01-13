UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.40 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €4.40 ($5.18) price target from UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.71 ($4.37).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.