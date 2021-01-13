UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 416.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $72.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

