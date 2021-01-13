UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.28 Million

Brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report $306.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.70 million. UDR reported sales of $302.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after buying an additional 1,993,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 273.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.