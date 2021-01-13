UGAS Price Down 57.2% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $11.32 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

