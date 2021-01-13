Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.