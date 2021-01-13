Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00015658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00096637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003942 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

