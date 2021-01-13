Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $217.29. The company had a trading volume of 78,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

