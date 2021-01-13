United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($6.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAL opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

