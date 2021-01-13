United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $163.11. 2,482,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,095. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.