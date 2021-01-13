United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.11. 2,482,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

