United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.86. 112,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

