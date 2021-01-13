UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.04. 1,958,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.