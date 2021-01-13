UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

